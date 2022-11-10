Gehlot inaugurates Stone Mart exhibition, seeks investment in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sought investment for the state, saying there is a completely conducive environment for investment. Gehlot was addressing a programme after inaugurating the exhibition 'India Stone Mart' here.

''Rajasthan has all those facilities, atmosphere. There is no labour unrest and the law and order situation is better here. I think, Rajasthan is suitable for investment in all respects,'' he said. Gehlot called upon the foreign investors participating in this exhibition to invest in the state and said, ''Our friends who have come from outside, within the country or abroad, I would like to call upon all of them to come here (for investment) and they are coming also''.

He said that the state government is forming the Rajasthan Industrial Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to fulfil the budget announcement.

The chief minister also said the state government is working with the intention that investors should not face any kind of trouble here and all their work should be done smoothly.

The 11th edition of India Stone Mart, the prestigious exhibition of the stone industry, is being organised from 10 to 13 November at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura Industrial Area.

It is being organised by the Center for Development of Stones (CDOS), with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as co-organiser. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) is its major sponsor.

