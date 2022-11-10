Left Menu

EU proposes cyber, armed forces plans amid security concerns

A separate Action Plan on Military Mobility will help European armed forces to respond better, more rapidly and at sufficient scale to crises erupting at the EU's external borders and beyond, the Commission said.

The European Commission on Thursday proposed two action plans to address the "deteriorating security environment" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to bolster cyber defence and to allow armed forces to move faster and better across borders. "Cyberspace has no borders," the European Union's executive said in a statement. "Recent cyber-attacks on energy networks, transport infrastructure and space assets show the risks that they pose to both civilian and military actors."

It said this called for more action to protect citizens and armed forces, as well as the EU's civilian and military missions and operations, against cyber threats. A separate Action Plan on Military Mobility will help European armed forces to respond better, more rapidly and at sufficient scale to crises erupting at the EU's external borders and beyond, the Commission said.

