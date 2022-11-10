Following are the top stories at 7.15 PM: NATION DEL63 ELECTIONS-HP-KHARGE-INTERVIEW Multiple CM faces our strength, not weakness: Cong president Kharge Shimla: The presence of several chief ministerial faces in Himachal Pradesh is not the Congress’ weakness but its strength, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday as the campaign for assembly elections in the hill state drew to a close. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL53 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-BJP-PATIL Gujarat BJP chief says candidate list shows 'generational shift'; claims AAP's entry will help party New Delhi: The BJP has heralded a ''generational shift'' in its Gujarat unit with the party dropping more three dozen of its sitting MLAs and several veteran leaders bowing out of the upcoming electoral contest, its state unit president C R Patil said on Thursday. By Jatin Takkar DEL72 UP-SP-2NDLD MAINPURI Samajwadi Party fields Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

DEL84 PM-G20-LD INDONESIA PM Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend G-20 summit: MEA New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 16 to attend the G-20 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

BOM24 MH-HC-RAUT-ED ED plea against Raut bail not taken up by HC on Thursday; hearing likely on Friday Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut by a special court in a money laundering case could not be heard by the Bombay High Court on Thursday due to paucity of time.

DEL67 ED-EXCISE POLICY-3RDLD ARREST Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests 2 pvt company executives New Delhi: Two private company executives were arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.

MDS19 TN-BLAST-LD FIREWORKS UNIT 5 killed in blast in TN fireworks unit, Stalin announces solatium Chennai: Five workers were killed on Thursday after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in southern Madurai district and a number of others were injured, authorities said. DEL79 US-INDIA-LD VISAS US visa processing time likely to significantly fall by mid-2023 New Delhi: The waiting period for issuance of American visas is expected to see a significant fall by summer of 2023 and the number of visa applications is projected to reach around 1.2 million, a senior official of the US embassy said on Thursday.

DEL82 ELECTIONS-HP-LD SHAH Difficult to find scam under BJP rule, difficult to count scams under Cong rule: Shah in Himachal rally Sullah/Paonta Sahib (HP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP, if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, will soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code as he made light of ''10 guarantees'' promised by rival Congress, saying people trust in the guarantees of those with reputation while the opposition party has none.

DEL81 CBI-LD RECRUITMENT CBI arrests 7 more people in connection with J&K Police SI recruitment scam New Delhi: The CBI has arrested seven more people, including some CRPF and police personnel, in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said Thursday.

BOM20 MH-YATRA-NCP Maha: Supriya Sule, other NCP leaders join Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Nanded Nanded: Prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress here this afternoon on the fourth day of its Maharashtra leg.

DEL69 DOVAL-HONOUR NSA Doval conferred 'Scroll of Honour' by National Defence College New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been conferred with 'Scroll of Honour' by the prestigious National Defence College (NDC).

LEGAL LGD31 SC-3RDLD NAVLAKHA SC allows activist Gautam Navlakha's request to be placed under house arrest for 1 month New Delhi: Activist Gautam Navlakha, lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, was allowed by the Supreme Court Thursday to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

FOREIGN FGN45 LANKA-PRESIDENT-TAMILS Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe opposed to outside intervention; invites Tamil parties to resolve minority issues internally Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said Sri Lanka does not need outside intervention in its internal affairs, as he invited the country's Tamil minority parties to hold talks next week to resolve some of the outstanding issues they faced.

