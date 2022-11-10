Left Menu

Ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:23 IST
The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a gang rape case.

The victim's lawyer, Phatick Chandra Das, said Narain was arrested after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by a local court.

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Narain is staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

After his arrest, the police took the senior IAS officer from there to a hospital for a check-up.

A special investigation team (SIT) questioned Narain thrice in connection with the case.

The SIT was constituted to probe allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary’s home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials including Narain there.

