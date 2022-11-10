Explosion in fire-cracker unit in Andhra kills 3
PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:57 IST
Three people were killed in an explosion at a fire-cracker manufacturing unit near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash told PTI over phone that cause of the explosion was being investigated.
“According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Our teams are at the accident spot carrying out rescue and relief operations,” the SP said.
Further details are awaited.
