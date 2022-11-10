ASEAN-India maritime exercise to be held in first quarter of 2023

The maiden ASEAN-India maritime exercise will be held in the first quarter of next year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in MEA, also said that the defence ministers of ASEAN-India will hold a meeting later this month to discuss defence cooperation and security related issues.

''The maiden ASEAN-India maritime exercise will be held in the first quarter of next year,'' Kumar told reporters while addressing a press briefing on the vice president's three-day visit to Cambodia beginning Friday.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia, which is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

Dhankhar will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit. Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN.

