Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

Produced by the World Bank's Development Research Group under the Development Economics Vice Presidency, with support from Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Colombia, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, the latest research presents strong evidence that migrant regularization is not just a humanitarian measure but a long-term economic and development strategy. The study evaluates Colombia's 2018 Permiso Especial de Permanencia (PEP-RAMV) programme, which granted temporary legal status, work authorization, freedom of movement and access to public services to nearly 500,000 undocumented Venezuelan migrants without criminal records. At a time when 7.9 million Venezuelans have fled their country and Colombia hosts around 2.9 million migrants, equivalent to 5.4% of its population, the findings provide important lessons for governments, development agencies and private-sector stakeholders seeking sustainable solutions to forced displacement.

Legal Status Creates Long-Term Economic Value

The research shows that legalization delivers lasting economic gains rather than temporary relief. Four and a half years after receiving legal status, eligible migrants earned 69% higher monthly labour income than similar undocumented migrants. Access to government services also remained significantly stronger, with migrants benefiting from subsidized healthcare, social protection programmes and formal public services. Housing quality improved substantially, rising from 0.60 standard deviations shortly after legalization to 1.27 standard deviations in the medium term as families invested in better housing materials, electricity and sanitation.

These findings suggest that legal recognition encourages migrants to think beyond short-term survival and begin making long-term investments. For governments, this means legalization can strengthen labour markets, expand the formal workforce and increase household spending, supporting local businesses and economic growth. For employers, legal work authorization reduces hiring risks while improving workforce stability and productivity.

Social Integration Becomes the Biggest Long-Term Gain

One of the study's most important discoveries is that the greatest benefits of legalization appear in social integration rather than economics alone. Initially, migrants with legal status showed little difference from undocumented migrants in their sense of belonging or trust. However, after four and a half years, eligible migrants scored 0.95 standard deviations higher on a social integration index measuring friendships with Colombians, attachment to Colombia and community participation. They also scored 0.97 standard deviations higher on a prosocial behaviour index measuring trust in both Colombians and fellow Venezuelans.

The research concludes that these improvements require time. Legal status alone does not immediately build trust. Instead, years of living legally, working formally and interacting regularly with communities and public institutions gradually strengthen social cohesion. This finding is particularly important for policymakers because it shows that migration programmes should be evaluated over several years rather than only during their initial implementation.

Better Outcomes for Public Finances and Development Partners

A common concern among governments is that regularizing undocumented migrants will increase pressure on public finances. However, the study finds the opposite over the medium term. As migrants secured better jobs, entered formal employment and relied more on preventive healthcare than emergency medical treatment, the fiscal cost of supporting them declined significantly. Estimated fiscal savings increased from around 42% of the fiscal cost associated with irregular households in the early years to approximately 68% after four and a half years.

For finance ministries, this evidence suggests that legalization should be viewed as an investment rather than a permanent fiscal burden. Development partners such as the World Bank, IDB, UN agencies and bilateral donors can also draw important lessons. Instead of focusing only on humanitarian assistance, development financing should increasingly support legal identity systems, labour market integration, healthcare access, financial inclusion, housing and municipal services. Since the largest social and fiscal gains emerge gradually, long-term funding commitments are likely to deliver much stronger development outcomes than short-term emergency interventions.

Opportunities for Business and Lessons for Future Migration Policy

The findings also create opportunities for the private sector. Legal status expands the formal labour pool, allowing businesses to recruit workers legally while reducing compliance risks. Banks, insurance companies, housing developers, retailers, telecommunications firms and healthcare providers all benefit as migrants gain legal identification, stable incomes and greater purchasing power. Formal employment also enables migrants to access financial products, creating new markets for private investment.

However, the research also highlights important policy risks. Governments expecting immediate social integration may become disappointed because trust and community participation take years to develop. Similarly, countries relying only on humanitarian aid without promoting legal inclusion may fail to achieve lasting economic and social benefits. Future migration policies should therefore combine legal regularization with investments in education, skills development, housing, healthcare, community engagement and labour market inclusion.

The Colombian experience demonstrates that migrant regularization can become a powerful development policy rather than simply an immigration measure. By enabling displaced people to become productive workers, taxpayers, homeowners and active community members, legal inclusion strengthens economic resilience, improves fiscal sustainability and builds stronger relationships between migrants and host societies. For countries facing growing displacement driven by conflict, economic crises or climate change, the study provides a practical policy model showing that long-term legal integration can generate far greater returns than keeping migrants outside the formal economy.