Left Menu

TN CM condoles loss of lives in Maldives fire mishap

We are in touch with the Indian mission to coordinate the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased to Tamil Nadu, he tweeted.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:46 IST
TN CM condoles loss of lives in Maldives fire mishap
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire accident in Maldives and said efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of victims hailing from the state.

''Deeply pained to hear about the fire accident and loss of lives in Maldives. We are in touch with the Indian mission to coordinate the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased to Tamil Nadu, ''he tweeted. Nine Indians were among the 10 people, who died early today when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarters that housed foreign workers in Male. The Indian High Commission in the Maldivian capital said authorities have confirmed the loss of 10 lives in the unfortunate incident. The process of identification of the deceased is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022