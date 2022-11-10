TN CM condoles loss of lives in Maldives fire mishap

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire accident in Maldives and said efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of victims hailing from the state.

''Deeply pained to hear about the fire accident and loss of lives in Maldives. We are in touch with the Indian mission to coordinate the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased to Tamil Nadu, ''he tweeted. Nine Indians were among the 10 people, who died early today when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarters that housed foreign workers in Male. The Indian High Commission in the Maldivian capital said authorities have confirmed the loss of 10 lives in the unfortunate incident. The process of identification of the deceased is underway.

