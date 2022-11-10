US sees signs of possible Russian pullout from Kherson

The United States has detected some signs that Russian forces may be planning to withdraw from the Ukraine city of Kherson, the White House said on Thursday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Russian withdrawal from some areas in Ukraine does not mean the Ukraine war is concluding. He said Washington was not pressuring Ukraine to engage in diplomacy with Russia over the war.

