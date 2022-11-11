Left Menu

Western Coalfields manager caught accepting bribe

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 00:08 IST
Western Coalfields manager caught accepting bribe
  • Country:
  • India

A manager of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a retired employee of the government-run company, the probe agency said.

S M Dhande, Manager (Mines), Mahakali UG mines, WCL Chandrapur, was caught by the Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI's Nagpur unit, said an official release here.

The release by DIG (CBI-ACB Nagpur) M S Khan said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dhande on a complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 50, 000 from a retired WCL employee for sanctioning enhanced gratuity amount.

The accused was caught while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, it said.

The release said searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused and the case was under investigation.

WCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022