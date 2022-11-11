Western Coalfields manager caught accepting bribe

A manager of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a retired employee of the government-run company, the probe agency said.

S M Dhande, Manager (Mines), Mahakali UG mines, WCL Chandrapur, was caught by the Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI's Nagpur unit, said an official release here.

The release by DIG (CBI-ACB Nagpur) M S Khan said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dhande on a complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 50, 000 from a retired WCL employee for sanctioning enhanced gratuity amount.

The accused was caught while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, it said.

The release said searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused and the case was under investigation.

WCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

