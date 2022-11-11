Left Menu

Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:41 IST
Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emplanes for Cambodia visit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to Cambodia, where he will attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During his visit, the vice president will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He will also hold meetings with leaders from several other countries.

This is Dhankhar's first foreign visit since he assumed office in August this year. He is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The ASEAN-India summit is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

According to the government, Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

On November 13, the vice president will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit, which comprises the 10 ASEAN member states -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Besides, it includes eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022