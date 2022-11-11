ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:27 IST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed in principle to admit East Timor as the group's 11th member, the bloc said in a statement on Friday.
The half-island nation, which is officially called Timor Leste, will also be granted observer status at high-level ASEAN meetings, the bloc said after regional leaders met in Phnom Penh to discuss the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ASEAN
- East Timor
- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Phnom Penh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister
EXPLAINER-Why is ASEAN holding a special meeting on Myanmar?
ASEAN still backing Myanmar consensus peace deal -chair
ASEAN still backing Myanmar consensus peace deal -chair
ASEAN foreign ministers urge more progress in Myanmar crisis