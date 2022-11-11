Six killed in Russian air strike on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Six people were killed in a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Friday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.
Rescuers were digging through the debris for survivors, Senkevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
