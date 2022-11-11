Left Menu

South Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case

A court in Seoul on Friday approved New Zealand's request for the extradition of a mother suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in suitcases in Auckland, leaving South Korea's justice minister to make the final decision. The 42-year-old Korean born woman, whose name was withheld, is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her children, aged 7 and 10.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:57 IST
South Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

A court in Seoul on Friday approved New Zealand's request for the extradition of a mother suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in suitcases in Auckland, leaving South Korea's justice minister to make the final decision.

The 42-year-old Korean born woman, whose name was withheld, is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her children, aged 7 and 10. She denied the murder allegations when she was arrested in September in the South Korean city of Ulsan after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice.

Though the suspected murder happened four years ago, New Zealand police only launched a homicide inquiry in August after the discovery of the children's remains by a family checking a storage locker they had purchased. An official at the Seoul High Court confirmed that approval had been given for her extradition. According to Yonhap news agency the court gave its assent after the woman agreed to go back to New Zealand to face charges.

It was unclear when the justice minister would deliver the final decision on her extradition, and the ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022