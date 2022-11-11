Meloni hits back at France in migrants row

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hit back at France on Friday in a row over who should be responsible for taking in migrants rescued at sea.

"I was struck by the aggressive reaction from the French government which from my point of view is incomprehensible and unjustified," Meloni told a news conference, adding that Italy could not be the only destination for migrants from Africa.

The Ocean Viking NGO ship carrying over rescued 200 migrants docked at the southern French port of Toulon on Friday after being rejected by Italy, BFM TV reported.

