Left Menu

BJP functionary held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:36 IST
BJP functionary held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP youth wing functionary was arrested here on Friday for selling Kerala lottery tickets that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

During their morning patrol, police noticed a person, who was later identified as Sabar Palan, the district youth wing secretary of BJP, selling the banned tickets in Ramnagar area of the city, and arrested him.

After a thorough search, 10 Kerala lottery tickets were seized from his possession along with Rs 6,400 cash, police said.

He was later produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Palan was lodged in the central prison in the city, they said.

The sale of all lotteries, both in paper and online, was banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022