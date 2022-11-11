BJP functionary held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets

A BJP youth wing functionary was arrested here on Friday for selling Kerala lottery tickets that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

During their morning patrol, police noticed a person, who was later identified as Sabar Palan, the district youth wing secretary of BJP, selling the banned tickets in Ramnagar area of the city, and arrested him.

After a thorough search, 10 Kerala lottery tickets were seized from his possession along with Rs 6,400 cash, police said.

He was later produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Palan was lodged in the central prison in the city, they said.

The sale of all lotteries, both in paper and online, was banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2003.

