DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 11

** RIGA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, will welcome a working visit from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani. TASHKENT - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Uzbekistan. (Final day) AMSTERDAM - Sergio Mattarella President of Italy, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, will visit the Netherlands (Final day) SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev will be on a business trip to participate in the summit of the Organization of Turkic States. (Final day) PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and European Union commissioner Kadri Simson will address the European Nuclear Energy Forum (ENEF) - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis - 1115 GMT. TALLINN - Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger visits Estonia and meets with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Speaker of the Parliament Jüri Ratas, followed by joint news conference - 1330 GMT. LISBON - Portugal's finance minister Fernando Medina speaks to lawmakers in Parliament on 2023 budget - 1500 GMT. Samarkand, Uzbekistan - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to attend, among others, the summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at COP27 in Egypt - 1230 GMT. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of COP27 - 1300 GMT. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh - 1330 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their Chinese counterpart Premier Li Keqiang - 0700 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their South Korean counterpart President Yoon Suk-yeol - 0820 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with United Nations secretary-general António Guterres - 1030 GMT. PHNOM PENH - Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. (To Nov. 13) WARSAW - Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda attends Polish Independence Day in Warsaw CAIRO - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit. NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ** PHNOM PENH - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh.

** PHNOM PENH - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba holds a media briefing on the outcomes of his visit to Cambodia and participation in the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh - 0400 GMT. ** BALI - News conference of G20 health and finance ministers' meeting (To Nov. 13) PHNOM PENH - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represents Russia at the East Asia summit instead of President Vladimir Putin. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino closes a debate of the Economics Meeting in S'Agaró, Girona - 1130 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their counterparts from economic partner countries China, Japan, and South Korea - 0100 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their Indian counterpart - 0250 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - 0410 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida - 0700 GMT. PHNOM PENH - Leaders of the Southeast Asian nations and dialogue partner countries attend a Gala Dinner hosted by ASEAN chair Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen - 1230 GMT. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. – 1000 GMT. PHNOM PENH - U.S President Joe Biden will travel to Cambodia to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit (to Nov. 13) BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

** PHNOM PENH - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. ** PHNOM PENH - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh. Guterres is expected to speak to media - 0555 GMT. HANOI/SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Vietnam and Singapore with business delegation. (To Nov. 14) PHNOM PENH - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds a news conference after ASEAN Summit – 0840 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Latvian President Egils Levits in Berlin – 1015 GMT. SLOVENIA - Slovenians vote in second round of presidential election JAKARTA - U.S President Joe Biden will visit Indonesia to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit. (To Nov. 16) YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

** BALI - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a joint news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit. ** BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the the G20 leaders' summit in Bali.

** SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a large German-Asian business forum in Singapore. ** SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Singapore, and holds talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

** BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit. ABUJA - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and his finance minister Zainab Ahmed address economic summit - 1000 GMT. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to the Netherlands where he will meet Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren - 1105 GMT. BALI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (To Nov. 15) MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Benjamin Diokno, delivers speech at a European-Philippines business dialogue - 0630 GMT. BALI - Leaders from the G20 countries and world organisations arrive in Bali, Indonesia ahead of a two-day summit. GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 ** BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines og the G20 leaders' summit in Bali.

** LONDON - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly speaks to a parliamentary committee on the UK's future relationship with the European Union. BRUSSELS - EU-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation Council meeting. AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ** BALI - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali.

** BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. ** BALI - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Indonesian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

** BALI - G20 leaders visit the Tahura mangrove forest on the second day of the leaders' summit in Indonesia's Bali. ** HANOI - Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrives in Bangkok for an official visit and attend and an APEC meeting.

** HELSINKI - Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi visits Finland, meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto - 0930 GMT. GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a political keynote speech at the German Retail Congress - 0845 GMT.

BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers having working lunch and hold discussions on 'Reconnecting the Region'. BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers hold a second plenary meeting on 'open and sustainable trade and investment' - 0730 GMT. BANGKOK - Foreign ministers from APEC member countries hold a plenary meeting in Bangkok on 'balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth' - 0200 GMT. LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. STANLEY - Princess Anne, member of the British royal family will visit the Falkland Islands. (To Nov. 22) BANGKOK - APEC Ministerial Meeting. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 MALAYSIA - Malaysia holds general election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NEPAL - Nepal holds general elections GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election.

