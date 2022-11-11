Left Menu

Cattle smuggling: Court extends judicial custody of TMC's Anubrata Mondal till Nov 25

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:45 IST
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's judicial custody was on Thursday extended till November 25 by a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol on a prayer by the central agency probing a cattle smuggling case.

Seeking bail on any condition, Mondal's lawyer had submitted before the court that he is ready to stay in Kolkata if so ordered.

Opposing the bail prayer, CBI counsel submitted that Mondal is a very influential man and referred to a recent public statement made by a minister in the state, likening the arrested party leader with a tiger.

Hearing both the sides, the special judge rejected the bail plea of Mondal and extended his judicial remand by 14 days, till November 25.

The CBI had arrested the TMC Birbhum district president on August 11 from his Bolpur home. He is at present lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The court also granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to interrogate Mondal in the correctional home over alleged laundering of proceeds of crime in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The ED, in its prayer, said that it wants to confront Mondal with the statements of his personal security guard Sehegal Hossain and daughter Sukanya.

