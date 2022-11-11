Vice Prez Dhankhar arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

During his three-day visit, Dhankhar will also hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He is likely to have meetings with leaders from several other countries.

''Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar being welcomed by H.E. Mr Chea Vandeth, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Cambodia and other dignitaries on his arrival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today,'' his office tweeted with pictures. The Vice President is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior delegates.

After his arrival, the Vice President and his wife were welcomed by Cambodia's Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, at Chakto Mukh Conference Hall here.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Saturday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

On November 13, he will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states --- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)