Left Menu

Man accused of murdering girlfriend dies after jumping from 6th floor of Faridabad court complex

A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend died on Friday after jumping from the sixth floor of the Faridabad court complex where he was taken to be produced before a magistrate.The deceased, identified as Mahender 24, was a resident of Dabua.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:11 IST
Man accused of murdering girlfriend dies after jumping from 6th floor of Faridabad court complex
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend died on Friday after jumping from the sixth floor of the Faridabad court complex where he was taken to be produced before a magistrate.

The deceased, identified as Mahender (24), was a resident of Dabua. He had two children and was going through a divorce, police said. Mahender killed her over suspicion that she was talking with another man over call. He beat her up on Wednesday and left her on a roadside at night. She was rushed to a hospital where she died Thursday evening during treatment, they said. They both had met three years ago in a private company where they both started talking and fell in love, they said.

Before dying, Rohini told her brother about the assailant, who was booked at Mujesar Police Station for murder.

''The accused confessed committing the murder. The broken phone of the deceased was also recovered from him,'' said inspector Kabool Singh, SHO of Mujesar police station.

When Mahender was taken to the Faridabad court complex on Friday, he jumped from its sixth floor. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022