JNU scuffle: Police register 2 FIRs, university asks its security branch to submit report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:30 IST
Police have registered two FIRs in connection with a scuffle that broke out between two groups of students on the JNU campus, while the university has instructed its security branch to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The scuffle that broke out near the Narmada hostel on Thursday was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party the day before.

Police said two students were injured in the clash, while sources in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) claimed that only one student sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, ''On the complaint of JNU student Nishant Nagar, a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.'' He added that on the complaint of another JNU student, Kartik, a second FIR under similar sections was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station and further investigation is underway.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the JNU administration reiterated its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on the campus and appealed to the students to desist from resorting to violence.

''It has come to the notice of the university authorities that a scuffle between two groups of students broke out on campus due to personal animosity. JNU authority has taken a serious view of the matter and has instructed the Dean of Students and the security branch to take necessary steps and submit a detailed report on the incident,'' the university said.

