Left Menu

Maha: NCP workers protest on Mumbra Bypass against Awhad's arrest

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:53 IST
Maha: NCP workers protest on Mumbra Bypass against Awhad's arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Several hundred Nationalist Congress Party workers blocked the Mumbra Bypass in Maharashtra's Thane district for an hour to protest against the arrest of MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Awhad was arrested on Friday in connection with the November 7 disruption of a show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'. Video footage of the incident showed some cine-goers were beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the screening.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) following the November 7 incident.

Speaking about the NCP protest, a police official said the route was opened for traffic after an hour.

He said workers shouted slogans in support of Awhad, who is NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa seat here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022