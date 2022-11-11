Left Menu

British worker at UK embassy in Berlin pleads guilty to eight spying charges

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British man who worked in the UK embassy in Berlin has pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act related to passing on information useful to Russia.

David Ballantyne Smith, who was living in Potsdam, Germany and was employed as a security guard at the embassy, was extradited to Britain from Germany following his arrest by German police in August 2021.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to eight offences on Nov. 4. Judge Mark Wall lifted restrictions on reporting Smith's pleas on Friday after the prosecution indicated it will not seek a trial on a ninth charge to which Smith pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

