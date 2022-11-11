Left Menu

India seeks dedicated space at Chittagong port of Bangladesh: Union minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:07 IST
Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday said that India has requested Bangladesh for a dedicated or special space at its Chittagong port for smooth movement of goods, which will help bolster the economy of the northeastern region.

India recently concluded trial runs for trans-shipment of cargo to connect northeastern states with the rest of the country using two major Bangladeshi ports – Chittagong and Mongla - via the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

''We are requesting Bangladesh for a special space at Chittagong port that would help the North East immensely,'' Singh, the Union minister of state for external affairs, said at an annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Later, speaking to PTI, he said that as the Chittagong port is very congested, a special space will help smooth movement of goods.

Singh, however, did not elaborate.

India has also offered Bangladesh the use of Indian facilities for export to third countries.

The minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting the northeastern region at the forefront of development, enhancing connectivity via rail, roads and waterways.

Singh also stated that India is poised to become the factory and office of the world and for that linkages are very important.

