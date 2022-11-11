Dutch gov't to allow shipment of 20,000 tons of Russian fertilizer to Malawi
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:33 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Dutch government on Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to sanctions, following a request from the United Nations.
The shipment is due to be sent to Malawi via the World Food Programme, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement