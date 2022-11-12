Left Menu

FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas

Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@FTX_Official)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive.

When asked by Reuters whether he had flown to Argentina, Bankman-Fried responded in a text message: "Nope". He told Reuters he was in the Bahamas.

