FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive.
When asked by Reuters whether he had flown to Argentina, Bankman-Fried responded in a text message: "Nope". He told Reuters he was in the Bahamas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bankman-Fried
- Bahamas
- South America
- Argentina
- Sam Bankman-Fried
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South American fans bite their nails over World Cup chances - and inflation
South American nations gather for joint 2030 World Cup bid
Hurricane Nicole triggers flooding in Bahamas on way to Florida's Atlantic coast
Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas en route to Florida and hurricane status
Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas en route to Florida and hurricane status