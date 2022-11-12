Left Menu

Centre approved Rs 2 lakh cr for 225 development projects in Maha: CM

The Central government has approved Rs 2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state, the chief minister said.He denied any political hand in the arrest of senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane and said the police must have taken action as per law.Awhad was arrested on Friday, days after he and his supporters disrupted the screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev and manhandled a cine-goer at a Thane multiplex.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:38 IST
Centre approved Rs 2 lakh cr for 225 development projects in Maha: CM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during his address from Birla House in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state.

He dismissed allegations that the state lost out the race to bag another project.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra lost five projects due to the incompetence of the state government in the last three months.

''No project comes and leaves a state in just three months. It does not happen like that. These are just allegations. Our government welcomes and strengthens industries. In the coming days, Maharashtra will get big projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the Maharashtra government that big projects will come to the state and a large number of jobs will be generated. ''The Central government has approved Rs 2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state,'' the chief minister said.

He denied any political hand in the arrest of senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane and said the police must have taken action as per law.

Awhad was arrested on Friday, days after he and his supporters disrupted the screening of the Marathi movie ''Har Har Mahadev'' and manhandled a cine-goer at a Thane multiplex. Awhad and his supporters had alleged that the movie has ''distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj''.

The chief minister also informed that the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch of the ''Samruddhi Expressway is completely ready and will be inaugurated soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022