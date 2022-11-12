Left Menu

UP: 3 killed in road accident on Delhi-Lucknow NH

The deceased have been identified as Arhaan 22, Shoaib alias Jameel Khan 60 and his wife Afroz Begum 58, police added.

PTI | Amroha | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:27 IST
UP: 3 killed in road accident on Delhi-Lucknow NH
Three members of a family were killed after their car rammed into another vehicle on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here on Saturday evening, police said.

A police spokesperson said a speeding Innova car travelling from Delhi towards Moradabad rammed into an unknown vehicle. The Innova car was badly damaged and three people were trapped inside. The driver of the car died on the spot while two people, including a woman, were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Arhaan (22), Shoaib alias Jameel Khan (60) and his wife Afroz Begum (58), police added.

