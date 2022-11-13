Indonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-11-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Sunday at the launch of a G20 pandemic fund that the amount of money raised so far to improve preparedness for future pandemics was not yet sufficient.
"I expect bigger support," he said in a video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Joko Widodo
Advertisement