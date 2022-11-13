Left Menu

Maha: Boy killed as iron gate falls on him while playing

A five-year-old boy was killed after the iron gate at the entrance of his house collapsed on him while he was playing in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:36 IST
A five-year-old boy was killed after the iron gate at the entrance of his house collapsed on him while he was playing in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Kalamna area on Saturday afternoon. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

