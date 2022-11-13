Left Menu

Maha: Firing at Ambernath over dispute during bullock cart race; no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:37 IST
Maha: Firing at Ambernath over dispute during bullock cart race; no casualty
A feud between two groups over a bullock cart race resulted in a shootout in Ambernath of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, no one was hurt in the incident that occurred in the MIDC area of Ambernath in the evening. As per preliminary probe, the problem arose over a bullock cart race being held at a village in Ambernath, where two rival groups clashed, an official said.

Members of the two groups later opened fire at each other, but no one was injured, he said, adding that the police were in the process of registering an offence.

