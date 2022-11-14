UK will keep working to secure consular access for hunger striker - Cleverly

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the government will keep working to secure consular access for Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

His family said last week that they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health. "What we what we will do is we will keep working to secure consular access because he is British dual national and that is what we expect and we'll keep pushing to get resolution on this long standing and very difficult case," Cleverly told Times Radio.

Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April this year, had said he would stop drinking water on Nov. 6 to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks in the Egyptian city, Sharm el-Sheikh. Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he had raised the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when he flew there for the summit last week.

