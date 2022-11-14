Left Menu

UK will keep working to secure consular access for hunger striker - Cleverly

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the government will keep working to secure consular access for Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah. His family said last week that they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:15 IST
UK will keep working to secure consular access for hunger striker - Cleverly
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the government will keep working to secure consular access for Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

His family said last week that they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health. "What we what we will do is we will keep working to secure consular access because he is British dual national and that is what we expect and we'll keep pushing to get resolution on this long standing and very difficult case," Cleverly told Times Radio.

Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April this year, had said he would stop drinking water on Nov. 6 to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks in the Egyptian city, Sharm el-Sheikh. Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he had raised the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when he flew there for the summit last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022