UK PM Sunak: migrant deal with France will make a difference, more to do

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 17:51 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a new deal with France to tackle illegal migration across the Channel would "make a difference", but the numbers making the perilous crossing would not go down overnight.

"I'm confident that we can get the numbers down but I also want to be honest with people that it isn't a single thing that will magically solve this. We can't do it overnight," Sunak told reporters at the G20 summit in Bali. "There's lots more that we need to do."

