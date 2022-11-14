UK PM Sunak: migrant deal with France will make a difference, more to do
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a new deal with France to tackle illegal migration across the Channel would "make a difference", but the numbers making the perilous crossing would not go down overnight.
"I'm confident that we can get the numbers down but I also want to be honest with people that it isn't a single thing that will magically solve this. We can't do it overnight," Sunak told reporters at the G20 summit in Bali. "There's lots more that we need to do."
