Latur police begins monthly initiative to appreciate work of personnel

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:10 IST
Police personnel in Latur in Maharashtra will get appreciation certificates and prizes as part of a new monthly initiative to honour those who put in outstanding work, a senior official said on Monday.

The initiative was launched on Saturday after a meeting of the local crime council and is the brainchild of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

''The personnel are chosen after an evaluation of their work over a month. Several personnel were awarded for the month of October,'' the official said.

