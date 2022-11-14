Latur police begins monthly initiative to appreciate work of personnel
PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Police personnel in Latur in Maharashtra will get appreciation certificates and prizes as part of a new monthly initiative to honour those who put in outstanding work, a senior official said on Monday.
The initiative was launched on Saturday after a meeting of the local crime council and is the brainchild of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.
''The personnel are chosen after an evaluation of their work over a month. Several personnel were awarded for the month of October,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Superintendent of Police
- Somay Munde
- Latur in Maharashtra
Advertisement