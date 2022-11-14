Left Menu

Dr. L. Murugan flags off PIB's electric car fleet

He lauded the Press Information Bureau for going beyond that target and replacing 14 cars today. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:21 IST
Dr. L. Murugan flags off PIB's electric car fleet
Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information & Broadcasting flagged off the electric car fleet of the Press Information Bureau here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. L. Murugan remarked that taking inspiration from the vision of the Prime Minister, the Government of India has taken a multi-pronged approach to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country and to bring them into mainstream usage.

Dr. L. Murugan said that to further boost the demand for electric cars, the Government of India has set a target of having at least one third of the cars owned or hired by all the Departments under the Government of India be electric by 2023. He lauded the Press Information Bureau for going beyond that target and replacing 14 cars today.

(With Ints from PIB)

