Encounter between Army, militants in Assam

An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and unidentified militants in a forest in Assam's Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am on the Pengeri-Digboi road in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.

The army patrol party was out on routine duty when the encounter started. Soon after, combing operations were launched by a joint team of the army and Assam Police, the spokesperson said.

No reports of injury or casualty have been received yet, and the search operation is likely to be called off for the day due to darkness.

“More details of the operation are still awaited,” the spokesperson said.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

