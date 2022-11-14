Left Menu

Gujarat HC likely to hear suo motu PIL on Morbi bridge collapse tragedy on Nov 15

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:23 IST
Gujarat HC likely to hear suo motu PIL on Morbi bridge collapse tragedy on Nov 15
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court is likely to hear the suo motu PIL on the Morbi bridge tragedy on Tuesday, as the matter was not taken up on Monday because of the unavailability of the bench headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

The division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri had issued notices to the state government and the state human rights commission on November 7 on the October 30 tragedy and sought a status report from the government.

As per the High Court's website, November 15 is the next listing date for the case.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives including women and children.

The HC said on November 7 that it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report on the bridge collapse tragedy and registered it as a PIL (Public Interest Litigation).

It directed the registry to implead the Gujarat government, represented by its chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission.

''Respondents 1 and 2 (chief secretary and home secretary) shall file a status report by next Monday. The State Human Rights Commission shall file a report in this regard by the next date of hearing,'' the court had said in its order. Police on October 31 arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022