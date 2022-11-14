Left Menu

Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack -tweet

The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement in an explosion that killed six people in Istanbul on Sunday. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi made the statement on Twitter. No group has claimed responsibility so far for Sunday's blast that left 81 people wounded. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) also denied involvement.

Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack -tweet
The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement in an explosion that killed six people in Istanbul on Sunday.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi made the statement on Twitter. No group has claimed responsibility so far for Sunday's blast that left 81 people wounded. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) also denied involvement.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

