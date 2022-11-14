Samaj Electoral Trust got Rs 5 crore in contributions; gave entire sum to Bihar BJP

Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust Association received Rs five crore from various sources and disbursed the entire amount to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit, according to its contribution report for the 2021-22 fiscal submitted to the Election Commission.

The report was put in public domain by the poll panel on Monday.

The trust received contributions from three entities and donated the entire amount to BJP, Bihar in January this year.

According to the rules formulated by the central government, electoral trusts are required to distribute at least 95 per cent of the total contributions received during the financial year, along with the surplus brought forward from the previous financial year, to eligible political parties before March 31.

