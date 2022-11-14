Left Menu

Samaj Electoral Trust got Rs 5 crore in contributions; gave entire sum to Bihar BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:15 IST
Samaj Electoral Trust got Rs 5 crore in contributions; gave entire sum to Bihar BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust Association received Rs five crore from various sources and disbursed the entire amount to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit, according to its contribution report for the 2021-22 fiscal submitted to the Election Commission.

The report was put in public domain by the poll panel on Monday.

The trust received contributions from three entities and donated the entire amount to BJP, Bihar in January this year.

According to the rules formulated by the central government, electoral trusts are required to distribute at least 95 per cent of the total contributions received during the financial year, along with the surplus brought forward from the previous financial year, to eligible political parties before March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022