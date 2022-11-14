Maha: Four persons get 12 years in jail in fake currency case

A special court in Nagpur sentenced four persons to 12 years in jail in a counterfeit currency case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code.

The four, identified as Chandrapur residents Sheikh Gaffar Sheikh Mussa, Sheikh Sattar Sheikh Mussa and Mohd Obedulla Sakir Ali and Mir Anwarul Mir Hossain from Malda in West Bengal, were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 9.10 lakh by the Anti Terrorism Squad from Shalimar Express at Nagpur railway station on October 4, 2015.

They were convicted under sections 489 (b), 489 (c), 120 (b) of Indian Penal Code and Section 16 and 18 of UAPA by Additional Sessions Judge-4 and Judge Special Court (ATS), Nagpur PY Ladekar. Anwarul, Gaffar and Sattar were fined Rs 16 lakh each and Obedullah was fined Rs 15 lakh.

Special public prosecutor Prashant Kumar Sathianathan represented the ATS.

