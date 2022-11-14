Death of two in sewer: DDA's apathy egregious, says HC; seeks DDA vice-chairman's presence

Calling “egregious” the “apathy” of the Delhi Development Authority over the death of two people inside a sewer earlier this year, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought the presence of DDA vice-chairman before it on the next date of hearing. A sweeper and a security guard had died on September 9 in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer. The incident occurred when a sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer and fainted. A security guard who rushed to his rescue also fell unconscious, and both died.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the court on its own based on a news report of the incident, noted, admittedly, the compensation of Rs 10 lakh, as directed by the court, has not been paid to the family of the deceased by the DDA. The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, further observed the DDA has not filed any documents in the case and the “Vice-Chairman, DDA, is also not present today for reasons best known to him”. It noted there was no application from the official seeking exemption from personal appearance. “The apathy exhibited by DDA, in the instant matter, is egregious in the opinion of this court. In view of the above, the Vice-Chairman, DDA, is directed to be present in court tomorrow,” the bench ordered. The court also directed the DDA to file an affidavit, as directed by it last month, on the issue of granting compassionate appointment to a member of the families of the deceased. On October 6, the court had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased and consider granting compassionate appointment.

It had also sought the presence of the vice chairman of the authority in case the order was not complied with till the next date of hearing. The court had then remarked it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, the poor were forced to work as manual scavengers. On September 12, the high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the two deaths and directed that a PIL be registered.

