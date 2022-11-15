Left Menu

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 15-11-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 08:45 IST
Haiti gunmen fire at convoy with US embassy vehicles

Gunmen in Haiti opened fire Monday on a convoy that included vehicles from the US Embassy and Haitian National Police, as well as commercial vehicles, according to a US official. A Haitian driver was injured, but no police or embassy personnel were reported hurt.

A State Department spokesman confirmed those details to The Associated Press, but gave no other information on the incident beyond noting that the injured person's wounds were not life-threatening.

The incident comes at a time of rising violence and increasingly brazen attacks by Haitian gangs that have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

