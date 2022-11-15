Haiti gunmen fire at convoy with US embassy vehicles

Gunmen in Haiti opened fire Monday on a convoy that included vehicles from the US Embassy and Haitian National Police, as well as commercial vehicles, according to a US official. A Haitian driver was injured, but no police or embassy personnel were reported hurt.

A State Department spokesman confirmed those details to The Associated Press, but gave no other information on the incident beyond noting that the injured person's wounds were not life-threatening.

The incident comes at a time of rising violence and increasingly brazen attacks by Haitian gangs that have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)