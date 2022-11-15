France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.
"Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, de-carbonating our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.
