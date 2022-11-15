UK jobless rate rises to 3.6%
Britain's unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months to September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.5%.
