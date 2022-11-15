Left Menu

France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 12:34 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.

"Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, decarbonising our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

