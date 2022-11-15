Bahamas appoints liquidators to oversee key FTX unit - FT
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:08 IST
Financial regulators in the Bahamas have appointed liquidators to run FTX Digital Markets as the country's authorities seek to protect global creditors after the collapse of crypto exchange, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
FTX Digital Markets Ltd is a subsidiary of FTX and licensed in the Bahamas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digital Markets
- Bahamas
- Financial Times
Advertisement