Russia says it is checking details on death of Zambian student in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:50 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was working to ascertain details about the death of Zambian student on the frontline in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Zambia on Monday asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow had ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
