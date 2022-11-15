Australia PM welcomes dialogue with China's Xi in first meeting since 2016

Left Menu

Albanese said he raised the issue of Chinese tariffs and bans on Australian goods, first levelled in 2020 in response to Australia's calls for an international inquiry into COVID-19's origins, but cautioned against expecting immediate changes."I put forward Australia's position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," said Albanese in a post-meeting press conference.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed trade, consular and human rights issues in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2016. Albanese said he raised the issue of Chinese tariffs and bans on Australian goods, first levelled in 2020 in response to Australia's calls for an international inquiry into COVID-19's origins, but cautioned against expecting immediate changes.

"I put forward Australia's position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," said Albanese in a post-meeting press conference. "It was a positive discussion, we put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations."

The meeting takes place as both countries work to improve relations overshadowed by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. "Australia seeks a stable relationship with China. We have big differences to manage but we're always going to be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respective but also honestly," said Albanese.

Australia's relations with China began to sour in 2017 when it introduced laws to deal with what it said was Chinese interference in Australian politics. Beijing was also angered by Canberra's 2018 decision to ban Huawei from its 5G network on national security grounds, a decision followed by other Western nations.

Two Australian journalists, Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, are also in jail in China awaiting sentences after closed-door national security trials. Albanese said China acknowledged that Australia had raised the issue of the imprisoned journalists, but he gave no further details.

