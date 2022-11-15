Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon says he wants mutually beneficial, mature ties with China - Newsis

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:42 IST
S.Korea's Yoon says he wants mutually beneficial, mature ties with China - Newsis
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed hopes for a mutually beneficial, mature relationship with China during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, South Korea's Newsis agency reported.

The two leaders held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 conference in Bali. Yoon expressed hopes for greater cooperation to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and to tackle regional and global issues including climate change, Newsis said.

Xi told Yoon that the two countries' relationship is important, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022