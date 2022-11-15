Meloni, Erdogan discuss war in Ukraine, immigration at G20 - Italy government
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed at the G20 summit on Tuesday illegal immigration and how to find a solution to the crisis in Libya, the Italian government said in a statement.
Meloni expressed her condolences to the Turkish people after the bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday and said both leaders agreed on the need to carry on fighting against terrorism, the government said.
The two leaders also discussed "the developments of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the main challenges facing the international community, in which Turkey and Italy are jointly engaged", it added.
